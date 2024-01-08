Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LGI opened at $14.90 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
