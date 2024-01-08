Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LGI opened at $14.90 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 55.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

