LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

LCII traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,160. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $97.43 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

