Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 289 ($3.68) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 258 ($3.29).
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGEN. Barclays upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 333 ($4.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 305.33 ($3.89).
In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,093.75). In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,093.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,094.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,195 shares of company stock valued at $742,791. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
