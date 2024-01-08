Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 276403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

