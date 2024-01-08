Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $16,496,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,609 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

