Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.67.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

