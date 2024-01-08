Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $495.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $491.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.43. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.