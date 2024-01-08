Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $530.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $491.10 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.