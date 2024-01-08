MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 792,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 471,416 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGNX

MacroGenics Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.