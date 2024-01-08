Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $84.04. 277,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

