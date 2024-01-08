Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.30. 155,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,348. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.