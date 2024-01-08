Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.19 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $980.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $964.44 and its 200 day moving average is $902.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $645.06 and a 52 week high of $1,018.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

