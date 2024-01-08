Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $100.69 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 21.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $100,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,212. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

