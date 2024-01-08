Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

