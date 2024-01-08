Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $493,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

