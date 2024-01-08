Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $536,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 3,990,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,221,504. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

