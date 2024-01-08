Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $366,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.77. 51,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

