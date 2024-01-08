Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.65. 104,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.