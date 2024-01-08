Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,093 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $98.55. 1,949,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

