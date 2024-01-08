Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,422 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 181,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,334. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

