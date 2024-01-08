Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 4,586 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 978,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,777. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

