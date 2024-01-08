Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 4,778 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 42,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,360,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 651,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,445. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

