Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 646 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. 790,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,492. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

