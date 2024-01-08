Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 788,994 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,994 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 10.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $48,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after purchasing an additional 285,629 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,530,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 182,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,743. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

