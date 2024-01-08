Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by Evercore from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.40.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.82. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6508728 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

