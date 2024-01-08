Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 83,437,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 94,103,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 36.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

