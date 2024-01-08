Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MRNS opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $591.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

