Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

