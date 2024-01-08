Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.43 on Monday, hitting $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 542,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

