Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Purchased by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.38% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $433,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXN shares. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

