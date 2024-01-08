McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 359,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,252. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

