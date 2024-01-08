McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 143,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,693,000 after buying an additional 602,707 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $288.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

