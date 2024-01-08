McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $288.74. 465,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average is $280.14. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

