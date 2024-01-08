McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson stock opened at $478.19 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

