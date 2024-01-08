MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEIP stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

