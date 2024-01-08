Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

