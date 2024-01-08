MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.3 %

MSTR traded down $27.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.72. 1,056,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,395. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.40 and a fifty-two week high of $727.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $16,710,134. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.