Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 164,086 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,086 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $248,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.