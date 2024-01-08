Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of United Rentals worth $173,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $541.39 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

