Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBLY. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.7 %

MBLY opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

