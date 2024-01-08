Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBLY. UBS Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

