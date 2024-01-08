Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 54 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($190.47).
Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Peter Duffy bought 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($191.82).
Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 276.20 ($3.52). The company had a trading volume of 408,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,432. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.68).
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
