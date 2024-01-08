Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $14,761,605.96 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $17.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $591.40. The stock had a trading volume of 201,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,357. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.48 and a 12-month high of $647.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

