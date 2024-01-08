Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

