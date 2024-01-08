MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $46.00. 44,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,389. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $50.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

