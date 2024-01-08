MTM Investment Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $115.06. 476,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,513. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

