MTM Investment Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. 41,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,085. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.