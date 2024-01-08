MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 731,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,031 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

