MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. 175,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,431. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

