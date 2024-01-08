Myecfo LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

SCHD opened at $76.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

